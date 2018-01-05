Why have you put on weight? Making the most of life à deux

You love living together and it loves you too! But sumptuous candlelit dinners can take their toll on your waistline, and you can soon find yourself 2 or 3 kilos heavier…Remember, men need more calories than women (2400 calories for men per day, and 1800 for women, on average), so make sure you get the balance right!



Feeding the kids

As if pregnancy wasn’t bad enough for your figure, your fridge and cupboards are now full of tasty and tempting treats for the kids!



Yo-yo dieting

Tried everything from Cabbage Soup to Atkins? Of course they work in the short-term, but the weight just creeps back on, so what's the point?





