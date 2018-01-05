Redressing the balance Have a light lunch

If your boyfriend, husband or other half simply can’t do without a big meal in the evening, make up for it by having a light meal at lunchtime. Try a mixed salad with half a tin of tuna or an egg, or seasoned vegetables with a small portion of carbs or to see you through until dinner. This way you can still have a full meal in the evening - veg, meat or fish, carbs, bread and dessert.



Sharing and caring

Sweet treats and snacks with the kids can be lethal! Go for a piece of fruit, and if you have to have something more substantial have a piece of bread with low-fat spread or jam instead of biscuits.



Reduce your portions

Don’t put as much on your plate! The kids and your husband have higher energy needs than you do.



Using our menu , analyse your diet and see how much of everything you should be eating.











