Our dietician's advice NB : You should only eat the foods in italics once a week.



Breakfast

1 low-fat natural yoghurt OR 150ml of semi-skimmed milk; 60g bread OR 1 croissant; 10g butter; 1 tsp jam



Lunch

40g tuna OR 1 egg OR 50g cooked meat; 150g cooked/raw vegetables; 150g cooked carbohydrates; 10ml olive oil (2tsp); 1 low-fat natural yoghurt; 1 piece of fruit OR 1 cake



Dinner

250ml vegetable soup OR 100g raw vegetables; 150g cooked carbohydrates; 60ml crème fraîche (15% fat) OR 10g (2 tsp) low-fat oil; 150g fish OR 130g cooked meat; 40g bread; 30g cheese; 1 piece of fruit OR 2 scoops of ice cream









