Why have you put on weight? Your body is changing

When the menopause kicks in, your ovaries start producing fewer female hormones. Excess fat on your hips and thighs may be reduced, but you store more fat on your stomach. You’re more prone to water retention, and this can have a dramatic effect on your figure.



You constantly feel like snacking

The decrease in oetsrogen in your system increases your appetite, while you also feel the need to comfort-eat because of the sometimes alarming changes taking place in your body.



You store fat much more easily than you did before

If you feel like everything that passes your lips is immediately stored as fat, don’t worry: this is totally normal. Once you reach 50, your system naturally needs less energy and you tend to store excess as fat. Even if you’re eating the same amount of food as before, you can put on weight.









