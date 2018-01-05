Redressing the balance Take up a sport or increase your level of activity

Your metabolism is slowing down, so make up for it by being more active. Burn more energy by doing endurance exercise – you’ll soon stop the build-up of fat in your body. Walking, cycling, jogging and skiing are all ideal. Don’t forget your keep-fit to sculpt your body and stretching to stretch out your muscles.



Snack once a day, every day

To stop yourself from snacking throughout the day, have your snack in the middle of the afternoon. Have some wholemeal bread or cereal to satisfy your appetite. If you have cravings at other moments snack on fruit or light sugar-free dairy products.



The odd indulgence is fine!

Good old home cooking will stop you from feeling frustrated after a meal! It also breaks up the monotony of pre-prepared food, it tastes so much better, and you can control what you put in your food. Also, don’t deprive yourself of what the foods you like – enjoy them every week, just in moderation!









