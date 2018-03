Our dietician's advice NB : You should only eat the foods in italics once a week.



Breakfast

50ml sem-skimmed milk; 60g bread; 8g butter OR 2 tsp jam; 1 piece of fruit



Lunch

150g cooked carbohydrates; 1 plate of cooked or raw vegetables; 100g cooked meat; 2 tsp oil; 1 natural yoghurt; 1 piece of fruit



Snack

60g bread; 40g cheese OR 30g chocolate



Dinner

1 bowl of vegetable soup OR 200g cooked or raw vegetables; 80g fish OR 1 slice of ham OR 50g cooked meat; 1 tsp oil; 1 natural yoghurt; 1 piece of fruit