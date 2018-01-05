Yoga has simply never been so cool. Christy Turlington, Madonna, Kate Moss, Naomi Watts and countless other celebs all swear by it for staying in shape, and they're not wrong: not only does regular yoga give you a body to die for, it also does wonders for your mental and physcial wellbeing.



Yoga isn't just another celebrity fad: it's a lifestyle choice. And even the fashion designers are cashing in on the yoga craze, with specially-designed yoga sportswear so that you can look just as good as you feel whilst perfecting your Halasana and your Ardha Chandrasana!



So if you've never experienced the benefits of total zen, why not give yoga a try? Learn all about yoga with Aria , and follow her vinyasa yoga lesson , exclusive to soFem. And because you'll want to look the business too, here's a selection of our favourite yoga sportswear .







