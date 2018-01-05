>
Yoga with Aria
Halasana

 
Halasana

The plough

This posture helps keep your nervous system youthful and healthy. It stretches out your spine and abs, improves circulation, tones your internal organs and glandular system, and frees tension in the neck and shoulders.

How to do it.
You need a yoga mat or a soft surface for this posture. Start in the candle position: lie on your back and bend your knees, clench your stomach muscles and use them to lift your legs over your head, knees still bent. Hold your lower back in your hands. Bring your shoulders down and move your elbows close together. Straighten your legs, move your elbows even closer together and relax your face and neck muscles. Hold for 10 breaths.

Stretch your legs out, keeping them together and keeping your head aligned with your spine, and touch the floor with your toes. Lift your upper body towards your chin to keep your spine in a vertical position, and join your hands together behind your back.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
26/04/2009
Article Plan Yoga with Aria
