Padangusthasana

Pada = foot; angustha = big toe;

sana = posture



This posture stretches out the spine in front of you, getting rid of nervous tension. It sculpts your waist, makes your spine more supple, stretches the ligaments in your legs, and boosts your circulation to your head and back. If you can maintain this posture, it also works your abdomen, 'massaging' your liver, spleen and intenstines. e



How to do it.

Put your hands on your hips, breathe in and stretch your spine upwards. Breathing out, and keeping your back long, lift from your coccyx and bend from the hips, holding on to your big toes.

Breathe in, lift your head, look straight ahead of you and move your chest out from your thighs. Breathing out, stretch the top half of your body even further and bring your forehead to your chin. Flex your elbows and stretch deep towards the floow. maintain this posture for 5 breaths.