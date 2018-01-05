>
>
10 Luxury eyeshadow palettes we love
This 5 Couleurs Lift palette from Dior was developed with backstage make-up in mind. It gives the perfect coverage and 'lifts' the eye by illuminating it with light reflective pigment.

The compact has two shades of serum eye-shadow, in light and dark tones to blend into your lids for a flawless finish. With a highlighter and a mini eyebrow pencil for contouring brows this little palette is packed with eye make-up essentials.

The palette comes in different colours suitable for various skin tones. This one pictured, is Ivory, so pale-skinned beauties can still enhance their English Rose complexion.

A Dior treat for your peepers.

Dior 5 Couleurs Lift
RRP: £41.00
Available from Debenhams

30/11/2011
Latest… 05/01/2018
