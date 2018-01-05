>
10 Luxury eyeshadow palettes
  
10 Luxury eyeshadow palettes we love
10 Luxury eyeshadow palettes we love


This selection of rich colours has been hand picked by Chantecaille's creator, Slyvie Chantecaille, the perfect shades for bronzed beauties.

The eye-shadows have a beige base and can be applied wet or dry.

And the rose blush is a flattering medium tone that will enhance your natural colour rather than leave you looking washed out.

Four essential shades as picked by one of the beauty industry's most influential women. You can't go wrong.


Chantecaille - Slyvie's Quattro Palette
RRP: £75.00
Available from Space NK

30/11/2011
