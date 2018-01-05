>
>
10 Luxury eyeshadow palettes we love
10 Luxury eyeshadow palettes we love


The summer is a great time to get back to your beauty basics, and no make-up bag is complete without Jemma Kidd's Skin Perfection Kit. This should be your first make up step, after using a decent primer.

The palette has four shades that correct blemishes, disguise pigmentation, hide shadows and brighten complexions.

Citrus Colour Corrector in lime green will even out any yellow or blue-purple undertones around the eyes, and can be used to counter any red tones - including angry spots.

The Apricot Colour Corrector neutralises and evens skin tone around the eyes and even has collagen to give your skin a boost.

The All Over Radiance cream in Iced Gold will brighten whilst the Berry Blush can be used on cheeks and lips for a healthy glow.

Jemma Kidd Skin Perfection Kid
RRP: £22.00
Available from FeelUnique

30/11/2011
Latest… 05/01/2018
