10 Luxury eyeshadow palettes we love





Paul & Joe know how to make make-up appealing, unique and unusual, with their creative packaging and limited edition lovelies.These marble eye shadow palettes from their limited edition Blue Horizon collection will add a multi-tonal shimmer to your lids. We love their sun beam Tranquillity eye-colour for holiday day-wear. Their Adrift eye-colour blends romantic roses with indigo tones for a rosy summer flush.

For delicately made-up eyes, as oppose to full on coverage, these palettes are perfect.

Paul & Joe Eye Colour

RRP: £13.50

Available from Asos.com

