10 Luxury eyeshadow palettes
  
10 Luxury eyeshadow palettes we love
10 Luxury eyeshadow palettes we love


Paul & Joe know how to make make-up appealing, unique and unusual, with their creative packaging and limited edition lovelies.

These marble eye shadow palettes from their limited edition Blue Horizon collection will add a multi-tonal shimmer to your lids. We love their sun beam Tranquillity eye-colour for holiday day-wear.
Their Adrift eye-colour blends romantic roses with indigo tones for a rosy summer flush.
For delicately made-up eyes, as oppose to full on coverage, these palettes are perfect.

Paul & Joe Eye Colour
RRP: £13.50
Available from Asos.com

30/11/2011
