10 Luxury eyeshadow palettes we love

These seaside colours by Laura Mercier make the perfect palette for a beachy getaway.



Go nautical with sand, sea and navy blue eye-shadows - for a versatility of looks you can stay bright eyed with beige or sultry chic with denim hues. Use the highlighter to accentuate your brow bones and lift your look.



Summer radiance in one easy compact.



Laura Mercier Riviera Eye Palette

RRP: £31.00

Available from Space NK