Fashion: the Burberry trench

© Henry Guttmann/Hulton Archive Photo

When the soldiers returned from the front after the war, they carried on wearing their trenches in civilian life. The trench kept its original shape throughout the years and is still made from 26 pieces of gabardine of different sized, with a buckled belt and D-rings.



Traditional trenches have 10 crossover buttons and come in classic colours (khaki, beige or black), with extra lining on the underside (the original coats contained a lining that could be removed and which clung to the legs and body). Traditional raglan sleeves, cuffs gathered with wrist straps and shoulder straps (originally used for attaching stipes, leather gloves, hats or bag straps to) give the trench its unique character and chic.





