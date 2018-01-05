>
>
>
Essentials

Fashion: the Burberry trench

 
Fashion: the Burberry trench
© Henry Guttmann/Hulton Archive Photo

When the soldiers returned from the front after the war, they carried on wearing their trenches in civilian life. The trench kept its original shape throughout the years and is still made from 26 pieces of gabardine of different sized, with a buckled belt and D-rings.

Traditional trenches have 10 crossover buttons and come in classic colours (khaki, beige or black), with extra lining on the underside (the original coats contained a lining that could be removed and which clung to the legs and body). Traditional raglan sleeves, cuffs gathered with wrist straps and shoulder straps (originally used for attaching stipes, leather gloves, hats or bag straps to) give the trench its unique character and chic.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
23/09/2008
Tags Essentials
Reader ranking:4/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Stars who married the same person twice ...30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowCelebrity Men with Glasses
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         