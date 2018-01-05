Tartan, Burberry, trench



The Burberry trench was imitated by fashion houses across the world. The trench became popular in the street and on the big screen, but lost none of its charm even as it became assiciated with reactionary movements through the fashion ages.



Punks took hold of the trench during the late Seventies, and the Eighties saw amateur versions of the trench in all styles. For a long time, the trench was associated with intellectual chic because it was classic and never went out of fashion.



It wasn't until 1990, under Artistic Director Roberto Menichetti, that Burberry brought out a new version of the trench, a Thirties-inspired model with the famous Burberry heck incorporated into the design. It sparked a whole new wave of copycat designs.