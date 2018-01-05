>
>
>
Essentials

Fashion, trench coat Burberry spring-summer beige gold buttons

 
Fashion, trench coat Burberry spring-summer beige gold buttons
Burberry spring/summer 2008 catwalk show in Milan © Grubber/ SIPA

Gold buttons and a black leather belt to go with a modern, chic trench.

www.burberry.com




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
23/09/2008
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Hot celebrity men in uniformThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         