>
>
>
Essentials

Catwalk fashion Stella McCartney: trench beige

 
Catwalk fashion Stella McCartney: trench beige
Stella McCartney catwalk show spring/summer 2008 © Boisière/SIPA

Short trench with a nipped-in waist creating a sexy silhouette, by Stella McCartney.


www.stellamccartney.com




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
23/09/2008
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         