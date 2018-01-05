>
>
>
Essentials

Claudia Schiffer in beige trench coat

   
Claudia Schiffer in beige trench coat
© REX/ SIPA

We love Claudia Schiffer's off-white trench. Even in mid-winter, this would keep you warm.




  
 
Sarah Horrocks
23/09/2008
Tags Essentials
Reader ranking:2/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Rare baby namesDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         