This glittery Python is the latest star of sought-after French designer Gérard Darel's spring/summer 08 collection, and was inspired by his '24-hour' Monaco bag. It has a handy inside pocket and is available in brown, honey or chocolate python as well as metallic iron or gold, like Lindsay's. Forget understated and accessorise with a sexy outfit and stilettos!



Utah 24-hour Python bag

www.gerarddarel.com

Price: 1300 (£967)