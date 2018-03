If we had to sum up the feel of 2008's fashion trends in just one bag, the Besace would be our obvious choice. YSL's newest creation defines everything that's now: laid-back, understated luxe.



Wear this one slung casually over a shoulder for a too-cool-for-school style. Only trained observers will be able to guess the price of your bag - the rest of the population will just think you're effortlessly chic. Jessica Alba and Jen Aniston are devotees.