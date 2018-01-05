>
>

Coco's Croco, Chanel

 
Coco's Croco, Chanel
© Chanel

How to team chic with modernity and rock'n roll with luxe? Lily Allen has the answer: Chanel's Croco quilted bag. We love: the clutch feel, the fact that it's big enough to fit more than a skinny phone and a lipstick in, the bright colours, and the genuine Chanel croc. Ideal for stepping out in style, but more practical than a standard clutch. Kirsten Dunst recently sported her purple Croco with a red dress for a beautiful spring daytime look.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
08/02/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeHot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         