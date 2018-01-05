Coco's Croco, Chanel

How to team chic with modernity and rock'n roll with luxe? Lily Allen has the answer: Chanel's Croco quilted bag. We love: the clutch feel, the fact that it's big enough to fit more than a skinny phone and a lipstick in, the bright colours, and the genuine Chanel croc. Ideal for stepping out in style, but more practical than a standard clutch. Kirsten Dunst recently sported her purple Croco with a red dress for a beautiful spring daytime look.