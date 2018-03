© 6ixty-8ight



The essence of chic is underwear that suits your colouring. Go for gold if you're brunette, powder pink if you're a redhead or champagne if you're light brown to blonde. As with cosmetics and powder, choose matte or shiny undies, but always aim for a nude effect.



6ixty-8ight set: bra, 32 to 36 A,B,C cup, from £13; knickers, from £7

Information: www.6ixty8ight.com