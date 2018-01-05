Nuits de Satin lingerie, underwear designer, Ghislaine Rayer



We chatted to Nuits de Satin designer Ghislaine Rayer...



Your collections are inspired by underwear shapes from many different periods.

As someone who's passionate about 19th century literature and the history of lingerie and femininity, I've collected underwear since I was a teenager - I have almost 6000 pieces! I love giving my new designs a vintage touch.



How do you think women's body shapes have evolved over the last few decades?

Without being too backward-looking, yes: our shapes really have changed. Women no longer have hour-glass waists as they did in the 1950s. Back then, waists were slimmer than 60cm, whereas now waistlines are closer to 70cm.



Is that why you've brought back the corset?

Yes, corsets are slimming and versatile: you can wear them underneath or over a blouse, for example.