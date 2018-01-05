>
Our picks from the International Lingerie Show
Article in images

Underwear designer Guia La Bruna
We also had a chat with Guia La Bruna...

Would you say you have a gift for blending the present and the past in your designs?
I'm the granddaughter of a lingerie producer and I grew up looking through underwear archives. I use retro shapes in my collections and bring them up to date by playing with materials and patterns.

What's your vision of modern femininity?
We're heading towards subtle femininity, and the lingerie trends are living proof. I express this using halftones and sensual fabrics like tulle and muslin.

What inspires you?
Italian divas from 1950s cinema. I like how structured their underwear is - well-built lingerie shows off the body in its best light.




  
 
