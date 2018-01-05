>
Reina Magnifica Sangria© Dior Jewellery - Floral jewellery and flower jewels
Reina Magnifica Sangria© Dior Jewellery
With jewellers' window displays blooming with floral creations, spring is definitely in the air: tulips, peonies and foxgloves at Boucheron, multicoloured enamel daisies to die for at Dior, a collection of camelias at Chanel in a thousand and one versions (in gold openwork, sculpted oynx opal and diamond), and orchids at Cartier. Plus we take a look at contemporary designers Esty Grossman, Aude Lechère and Nathalie Queyraud's modern interpretations on the floral theme.




Sarah Horrocks
01/07/2008
