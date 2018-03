Lilt of the valley necklace, Dior's iconic flower

© Dior

Dior jewellery designer Victoire de Castellane has turned Christian Dior's favourite flower into beautiful pieces of jewellery.



From the outset, her work recreates Christian Dior's own garden, such as this necklace with long green leaves round the neck and lily of the valley flowers hanging down towards the décolleté.



www.diorjoaillerie.com