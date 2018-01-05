Sapphire and diamond Cartier brooch: the Cartier orchid

Cartier's animal emblem is the panther, and the orchid became their floral emblem in 2005.



This fatale, troublante flower gives Cartier's creativity and savoir-faire free reign: their goldsmiths meticulously sculpt folds and waves in precious metal to recreate the light curved shapes of the orchic perfectly, while their setters expertly craft mandarin orange garnet, green demantoid garnet and red spinels into velvety striped petals. The end result is a jewel as precious as any blooming orchid.



