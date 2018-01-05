>
>

Sapphire and diamond Cartier brooch: the Cartier orchid

 
Sapphire and diamond Cartier brooch: the Cartier orchid
© DR

Cartier's animal emblem is the panther, and the orchid became their floral emblem in 2005.

This fatale, troublante flower gives Cartier's creativity and savoir-faire free reign: their goldsmiths meticulously sculpt folds and waves in precious metal to recreate the light curved shapes of the orchic perfectly, while their setters expertly craft mandarin orange garnet, green demantoid garnet and red spinels into velvety striped petals. The end result is a jewel as precious as any blooming orchid.

www.cartier.com




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
01/07/2008
Reader ranking:2/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timePlay Our 2048 Game!
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         