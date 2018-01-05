>
>

Rose brooch in Cameo ivoirine

 
Rose brooch in Cameo ivoirine
© DR

A delicate rose sculpted in ivoirine.

www.cameoparis.com




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
01/07/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         