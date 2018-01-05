Albums
Yellow gold brooch: Coral rose by Mellerio
© DR
www.mellerio.fr
Summer fashion trends
Shoes and fashion: women's shoes, designer shoes
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Choosing a perfect party dress
Sarah Horrocks
01/07/2008
Reader ranking:
Rank this page:
Article Plan
Floral jewellery and flower jewels
▼
Jewellery: flowers as a timeless, classic source of inspiration
The emblematic Chanel camellia
Lilt of the valley necklace, Dior's iconic flower
Sapphire and diamond Cartier brooch: the Cartier orchid
Emerald and diamong ring: Boucheron peony
Violet ring by Nathalie Queyraud
Aged silver and diamong ring: Daisy by H. Stern
Yellow gold and mother of pearl flower pendant, Victoria Casal
Rose brooch in Cameo ivoirine
Yellow gold and orange sapphire ring: Hibiscus by Lydia Courteille
Gold flower and silver cupola ring by Esty Grossman
Gold yellow ring: Fine flowers by Sophie Fruit for Elsa Vanier
Mellerio
White gold and diamond brooch: Thistle flowers by Van Cleef & Arpels
05/01/2018
