>
>

White gold and diamond brooch: Thistle flowers by Van Cleef & Arpels

   
White gold and diamond brooch: Thistle flowers by Van Cleef & Arpels
© DR

A thistle (a jewellery classic) shrouded in silver mystery, a technique used to make the metal set itself invisible.

www.vancleef-arpels.com




  
 
Sarah Horrocks
01/07/2008
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeFoods that you can easily grow at home
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         