Cuff by Orséis © Van Cleef& Arpels The cuff bracelet acts like the end part of a shirt sleeve, encircling the wrist and extending up the forearm. With larger than life measurements, cuffs make curb chains look almost insignificant - of our favourites, the gold cuffs border on 5cm, those set with precious stones flirt with 6cm, and the hammered gold Van Cleef & Arpels cuff is 10cm of pure chic. The larger the cuff, the more exquisite it is!





SM, CB