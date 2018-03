Ideas associated with the cuff bracelet

© Chanel

The cuff bracelent isn't just innocent chic. It brings to mind the tribal bracelets of long-necked women, and may also bring to mind straps worn by workers and slaves. The most prudish might also associate it with S&M accessories.



The cuff may also evoke notions of fetish behaviour associated with handcuffs, used to hold your lover down and have your way with them...so they can be just as suggestive as stilettos or fishnets!



Photo: Chanel

