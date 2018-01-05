Cuff bracelets worn by the rich and famous

Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis © Van Cleef &Arpels



Cuffs are worn by strong women with character, some of whom are even bold enough to wear two on one arm. The cuff bracelet is a display of style and grace. Jackie Kennedy, the epitome of elegance, teamed cuffs with bustier dressses and made Van Cleef & Arpels' hammered gold cuffs famous back in the 60s.



American Vogue journalist Diana Vreeland loved her ivory cuff so much she wore it over the sleeve of her sweaters.



And Coco Chanel rarely left the house without her cuff bracelet. Her favourite was an enamel cuff decorated with a gold Maltese cross illuminated with cabochons of precious stones.





