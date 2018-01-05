The bracelet of the 1930s

© Fred

Cuff bracelets with architectured lines fire up artists from the art deco era who disliked figurative art and wanted out with floral and animal creations.



Raymond Templier and Jean Fouquet were experts at the cuff. Fouquet, a 15th century French painter, used the the vertical lines of diamonds and geometric shapes in ruby, sapphire and diamond to make exquisite cuffs.



Nowadays, Fred and Chaumet are renewing this minimalist style, using sparse diamond designs set off their cuffs.



Photo: Fred white gold and diamond Lucifer cuff bracelet

www.fred.com





