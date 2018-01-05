>
>

The bracelet of the 1930s

 
The bracelet of the 1930s
© Fred

Cuff bracelets with architectured lines fire up artists from the art deco era who disliked figurative art and wanted out with floral and animal creations.

Raymond Templier and Jean Fouquet were experts at the cuff. Fouquet, a 15th century French painter, used the the vertical lines of diamonds and geometric shapes in ruby, sapphire and diamond to make exquisite cuffs.

Nowadays, Fred and Chaumet are renewing this minimalist style, using sparse diamond designs set off their cuffs.

Photo: Fred white gold and diamond Lucifer cuff bracelet
www.fred.com




  
  
Fashion Editor
13/11/2008
Reader ranking:3/5 
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Jewellery: the cuff bracelet
Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         