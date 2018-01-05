>
Time to choose a new watch?

Browse through these timeless watches that have made their mark on the history of watch-making, such as the Royal Oak by Audemars Piguet in master steelwork, or the Reverso by Jaeger-LeCoultre, the first watch with a reversible dial.

Then there are the classic watches: it's only a matter of time before timepieces like the Chanel J12 and the Piaget Magic Hour also achieve iconic status.

See what takes your fancy from our selection of luxury watches.




Fashion Editor
03/04/2008
