Reverso watch by Jaeger-LeCoultre

 
Reverso watch by Jaeger-LeCoultre
Reverso Duetto yellow gold © Jaeger-LeCoultre

Came out in: 1931.

Particular features: A stylish design, and a case that turns 180° on itself.

The Reverso was created after an Englishman living in India complained he couldn't find a watch that would withstand the rigours of playing polo! Cesar de Trey, the distributor at Jaeger-Lecoultre watches in India, set Swiss watchmakers a challenge to design a watch whose glass didn't shatter, and the watch case that can be folded away in its own face was born. When the face is turned over, the reverse features designs, engraved messages, etc; each customer can personalise his Reverso to his own tastes.

