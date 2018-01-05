>
>

Speedmaster watch by Omega

 
Speedmaster watch by Omega
Speedmaster Reduced Chrono steel diamonds © Omega

Came out in: 1957.

Particular features: The dial inspired by the dashboard of Italian cars at the time, with a black/white contrast that makes reading the dial easier. A tachymetric bezel appears on the outer edge.

Omega was already on the wrists of British Flying Corps members during the First World War. During the Second World War, the company also equipped members of the Royal Air Force.

But the Omega Speedmaster became iconic when it was chosed by NASA as the standard watch for their astronauts. The Speedmaster was the only watch capable of withstanding extreme temperatures, humidity, shock, acceleration and pressure. And on 21st July 1969, it was on Neil Armstrong's wrist when he took his first step on the Moon.

