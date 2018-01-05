>
>

Radiomir watch by Panerai

 
Radiomir in ceramic © Panerai

Came out in: 1936.

Particular features: The large format (47mm diameter). The case is shaped like a cushion, the dial is a mix of hour markers and Arabic numerals. It is made using Radiomir, a paint consisting of zinc sulphide, mesothorium and radium bromide.

In 1938, Panerai specialised in very technical instruments that required extreme quality and precision, such as compasses and calculators used for launching torpedoes, etc.

This model, considered the first diving watch for the army, was adopted by the Royal Italian Navy who wanted a luminous watch to equip divers. Its secret lies in Radiomir's excellent visibility, even in extreme conditions.

www.panerai.com




  
  
03/04/2008
Timeless and classic watches
