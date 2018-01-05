Royal Oak watch by Audemars Piguet

Steel, diamond & rubber watch © Audemars Piguet

Debut date: 1972.



Particular features: The octagonal dial. Its bezel and back are fastened by eight visible screws in grey gold.



Gerald Genta, the designer of the Royal Oak, was inspired by a Navy boat whose hull was made of oak, reinforced with steel, and equipped with octagonal cannon ports.



But the real revolution comes from the use of steel: for the first time in watch-making, an ordinary metal was used in the same way as a precious metal.



www.audemarspiguet.com





