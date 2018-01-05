>
>

Royal Oak watch by Audemars Piguet

 
Royal Oak watch by Audemars Piguet
Steel, diamond & rubber watch © Audemars Piguet

Debut date: 1972.

Particular features: The octagonal dial. Its bezel and back are fastened by eight visible screws in grey gold.

Gerald Genta, the designer of the Royal Oak, was inspired by a Navy boat whose hull was made of oak, reinforced with steel, and equipped with octagonal cannon ports.

But the real revolution comes from the use of steel: for the first time in watch-making, an ordinary metal was used in the same way as a precious metal.

www.audemarspiguet.com




  
  
Fashion Editor
03/04/2008
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Timeless and classic watches
Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         