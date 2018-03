Kelly watch by Hermès

In steel and diamonds

Came out in: 1975.



This watch carries the same mark of recognition as the famous Kelly handbag, named after Princess Grace of Monaco who was never without hers. The iconic Hermès bag was fastened with two leather straps linked by a padlock.



This padlock-watch is unique because it can be removed and attached to clothes or belts.



