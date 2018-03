Magic Hour watch by Piaget

© DR

Came out in: 2007.



Always the same and yet never quite identical...The Magic Hour watch by Piaget features a unique dial in the shape of an ellipse, set with 36 diamonds, and is equipped with an invisible mechanism that allows it to pivot.



Horizontal, slanting or perfectly vertical, this watch is an exceptional piece of jewellery. Piaget continues to experiment with movement, its signature feature.



www.piaget.com