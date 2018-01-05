Class One watch by Chaumet

© DR
Came out in: 1998.
The Class One is the first watch to combine steel, diamonds and rubber. It has become a classic, changing colours and materials in line with fashion without ever losing its personality.
For its 10th anniversary, Chaumet brought out 3 new versions:
- The Titanium XXL automatic watch. Oversized with a 45mm diameter casing, this extremely high-tech watch is equipped with an automatic caliber and a 46-hour power reserve.
- Coral. The case is raised with a diamond bezel and coral lacquer.
- Black Tie. The black dial and black rubber highlight its 250 diamonds.
www.chaumet.com