Christal Dior watch by John Galliano

In diamonds and black sapphire © Dior

Came out in: 2005.



"It's a rock'n'roll watch, said John Galliano at the launch. "Its male side is strong and sturdy; its female side delicate and radiant." Inspired by diving watches, it stirs up established watch-making codes.



The polished steel watch has links are encrusted with sapphire crystal, a transparent material usually reserved for the bezel. These precious crystals reflect light alongside diamonds.



