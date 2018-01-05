>
>

Royal Oak watch by Audemars Piguet

 
Royal Oak watch by Audemars Piguet
© DR

Made by Gerald Genta in 1972, this watch gave the metal steel a new sense of nobility.




  
  
Fashion Editor
03/04/2008
Timeless and classic watches
