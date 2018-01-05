>
>

Classic watches by Chanel, Hermès, Dior, Piaget, Chaumet

 
Classic watches by Chanel, Hermès, Dior, Piaget, Chaumet
© DR

Came out in: 2000.

Created by Jacques Helleu, the J12 is currently Chanel's best seller. "I initially created the J12 for myself. I wanted a timeless and indestructible watch in shiny black, one that made me think of certain automobile masterpieces," said Jacques Helleu at the launch of the watch.

The design is influenced by motorsport and sailing, two of the Chanel artistic director's passions. Its high-tech, scratch-proof, shiny ceramic is derived from cutting-edge technologies and comes in Mademoiselle Chanel's favourite colours, black and white.

www.chanel.com




  
  
Fashion Editor
03/04/2008
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Timeless and classic watches
Don't miss...
Naturally beautiful celebrities44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersPlay Our 2048 Game!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         