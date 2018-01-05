>
Estella Warren photographed by Jean-Paul Goude, 2000 © Chanel - History of Chanel N° 5 perfume
Estella Warren photographed by Jean-Paul Goude, 2000 © Chanel
In 1921, Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel created her first perfume: N° 5.

Chanel N° 5's air of mystery, exceptional composition, painstaking production and unique bottle revolutionised perfume codes of the time...and when Marilyn Monroe revealed that all she wore in bed was a few drops of Chanel N°5 and nothing else, the scent's popularity began to soar.

We take a look at a perfume that inspired and has been incarnated by the world's most beautiful women.




OC, CB

 
  
Fashion Editor
06/08/2008
