>
>

Rose de Mai: heart notes of Chanel N°5 perfume

 

Rose de Mai © Chanel - Rose de Mai: heart notes of Chanel N°5 perfume
Rose de Mai © Chanel
Rose de Mai then diffuses all its sensuality in the heart notes. This round, very oily flower has a beautiful fragrance and gives the perfume a delicate but enigmatic lightness.




  
  
Fashion Editor
06/08/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         