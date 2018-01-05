>
Jasmine, floral note of Chanel N°5 perfume

 

© Chanel - Jasmine, floral note of Chanel N°5 perfume
Another key ingredient in the N° 5 formula is precious Jasminum Grandiflorum from the city of Grasse in the French Riviera. Balanced and subtle, its floral note takes on different tones depending on the natural scent of the woman wearing it.




  
  
