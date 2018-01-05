Albums
Carole Bouquet in Chanel N° 5 advert from 1993
Carole Bouquet photographed by Patrick Demarchelier © Chanel
06/08/2008
06/08/2008
History of Chanel N° 5 perfume
▼
History of the mythical Chanel N° 5 perfume
Ylang ylang: top notes of Chanel N° 5 perfume
Rose de Mai: heart notes of Chanel N°5 perfume
Jasmine, floral note of Chanel N°5 perfume
Production of Chanel N°5 perfume
Gathering the Rose de Mai for Chanel N°5
400kg of roses for 600g of Chanel N°5 perfume
The Chanel N°5 bottle, an example of simplicity
First lithograph of Chanel N°5 from 1921
Mademoiselle Chanel poses for N° 5 in 1937
Ali MacGraw and Chanel N°5 product range from 1966
Lauren Hutton in Chanel N° 5 advert from 1968
Cheryl Tegs in Chanel N° 5 advert from 1969
Jean Shrimpton in Chanel N° 5 advert from 1971
Catherine Deneuve in Chanel N° 5 advert from 1972
Catherine Deneuve in Chanel N° 5 advert from 1973
1993
Carole Bouquet in Chanel N° 5 advert from 1996
Carole Bouquet in Chanel N° 5 advert from 1997
Estella Warren in Chanel N° 5 advert from 1999
Nicole Kidman in Chanel N° 5 advert from 2004
Nicole Kidman in Chanel N° 5 advert from 2006
Nicole Kidman in Chanel N° 5 advert from 2007
